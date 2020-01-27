Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 6,839 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

