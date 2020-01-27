Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

