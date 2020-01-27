ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $180.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00051694 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071238 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,946.97 or 1.00042270 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

