PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,100 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 559,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAVM stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.46. 853,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,842. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.69. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

