Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $137.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.35.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 220,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.