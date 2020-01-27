PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $28.11

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $28.11. PBF Energy shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 2,603,590 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,358,281 shares of company stock worth $102,170,217 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

