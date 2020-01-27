Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 1,567,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $799.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.