Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $799.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

