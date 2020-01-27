Pental (ASX:PTL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), 66,667 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.31.

In other news, insider Fred Harrison purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

