PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

