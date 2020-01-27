PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Announces Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

