PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

