PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.18

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POFCY. ValuEngine upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.