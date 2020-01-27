Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.70. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.