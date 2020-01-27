Pets at Home Group (PETS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Pets at Home Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/22/2020 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Pets at Home Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Pets at Home Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/6/2019 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/28/2019 – Pets at Home Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

11/28/2019 – Pets at Home Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04).

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 281.20 ($3.70). 375,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

