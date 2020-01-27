Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

