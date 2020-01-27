Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 918,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 832,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 181,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

