Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $15,499,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

