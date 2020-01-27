Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Price Up 566.7%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) shares rose 566.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 55,214 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

