PIXEL Trading Down 5.9% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $689,424.00 and approximately $327,800.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,060.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.06 or 0.04037305 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00693838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

