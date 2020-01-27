Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.32. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 183,839 shares traded.

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

