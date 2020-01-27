PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Cap of $237,249.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $237,249.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

