Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 159,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.