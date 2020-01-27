PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 49.6% in January

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

NYSE:POL traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

POL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.