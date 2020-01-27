PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 49.6% in January

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POL traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

POL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit