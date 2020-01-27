Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 46.6% in January

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 79,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $164,188.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

