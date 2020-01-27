Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLPC traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $58.06. 7,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.59. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

