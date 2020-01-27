Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Hits $23.19 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank and Huobi. Project Pai has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $1.56 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.30 or 0.05555839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,649,059,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,110,862 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

