ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.18 and last traded at $92.72, approximately 24,697,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 18,256,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

