ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $36.28

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $36.28. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 2,513,107 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.