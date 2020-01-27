Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Public Storage worth $35,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 817,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.52. 22,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,813. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

