Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 258,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.