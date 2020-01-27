Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 258,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

