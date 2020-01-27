Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,753. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

