Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 10,829 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,181. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $53.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

