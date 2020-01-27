Q3 Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

