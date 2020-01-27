QCash Hits Market Capitalization of $44.79 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One QCash token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QCash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and approximately $257.01 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

