QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.76 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

