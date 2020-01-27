Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Update

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARX shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 105,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,678. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

