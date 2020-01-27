Raise Achieves Market Cap of $368,935.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $368,935.00 and approximately $21,514.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

