Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 6.4%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05, 14,479,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 13,070,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

