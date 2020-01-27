RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.20

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 53126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $362,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 651,600 shares of company stock worth $9,441,684.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

