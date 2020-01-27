Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,980.00

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($26.10), with a volume of 8294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,966 ($25.86).

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rathbone Brothers to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,094.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,171.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

