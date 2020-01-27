Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $25.25 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.