Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $85.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

