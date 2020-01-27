Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 14,033 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

