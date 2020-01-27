Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $207.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $209.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

