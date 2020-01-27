Red 5 (ASX:RED) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.22), approximately 3,951,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $392.20 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Red 5 alerts:

In other Red 5 news, insider Mark Williams 786,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.