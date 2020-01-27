ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $54,468.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.01256899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00049692 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00208833 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00070930 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, C-Patex, BiteBTC and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.