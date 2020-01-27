Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Redfin stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,730. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 95.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 491,242 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

