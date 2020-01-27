Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 65,328 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $23,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,633 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Viad by 32.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viad by 45.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

