Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after acquiring an additional 371,626 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175,815 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

